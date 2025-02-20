All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA updates the chances on 'city-killer' asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth

NASA has posted a new update on the odds of 2024 YR4 hitting Earth in 2032, which is an asteroid big enough to wipe out an entire city.

NASA updates the chances on 'city-killer' asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA has updated the impact probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 with Earth, reducing it to 0.28% for 2032, down from previous estimates.

The asteroid that was determined to be the most significant threat to Earth has now had it's chances of impacting our planet updated by NASA.

NASA has taken to its website to once again update the probability of 2024 YR4 impacting Earth, with the space agency initially estimating a 1.3% of it colliding with our planet in 2032, which was then promptly increased to 2.3%, and then a 3.1% chance after follow-up observations. Now, after more observations have been conducted the space agency can report the probability of impact in 2032 has been brought down to just 0.28%. NASA took to its Planetary Defense blog on February 20 to write, "Observations made overnight on Feb. 19 - 20 of asteroid 2024 YR4 have further decreased its chance of Earth impact on Dec. 22, 2032, to 0.28%."

While Earth can wipe its brow and almost say, "Close one!" the Moon isn't so lucky, as these follow-up observations increased the chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 impacting our closest neighbor. "With this new data, the chance of an impact with the Moon increased slightly to 1%," writes the space agency. For those wondering why the impact probabilities have been jumping around so much, NASA explains this is simply the process of scientific evaluation, with the space agency writing on its FAQ:

"This is the scientific process! As NASA and others involved in the International Asteroid Warning Network gather more observations of asteroid 2024 YR4, the asteroid's future trajectory is able to be better understood," writes NASA

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, science.nasa.gov

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

