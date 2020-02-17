Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumors: codename Champ, under display camera

Samsung has only launched its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones as well as its second foldable smartphone in the new Galaxy Z Flip, but the South Korean giant is hard at work on a successor to the Galaxy Fold -- codenamed Champ.

XDA Developers' Max Weinbach is back again with some leaks on the new Galaxy Fold 2 (which I'm presuming he accidentally referred to it as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 here). He tweeted that Samsung would use an under-display camera on the Galaxy Fold 2, which would also rock an enormous 7.7-inch Infinity Flex Display compared to the original Galaxy Fold and its 7.3-inch display.

In another tweet, Weinbach teases that the Galaxy Fold 2 would have a front cover 'Infinity V' display, with a surprise mention of a 'new form' of S-Pen, with the Galaxy S20+ camera setup, ceramic and stainless steel options as well as color options in Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, and Black.

I personally own the Galaxy Fold and would love to see all of this happen, but I think the main display needs to be wide enough for messaging and use as the main display on the original Fold is simply too small for messages. I don't want to open up my Fold every single time, which is an annoying thing right now -- hopefully this is fixed with the Galaxy Fold 2.