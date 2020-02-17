Analyst: Samsung Galaxy S20 sales expected to hit 32 million in 2020

Samsung has the most upgrades inside of a Galaxy series yet with its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo isn't happy enough with that -- saying that he expects Samsung to sell around 32 million units in 2020.

Kuo adds that there's "a lack of significant innovation in user experience" for Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, which really knocked me off my feet to read. I feel like there is more innovation in this one series jump from the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20 than many generations of iPhones.

The sales estimates of 32 million units is lower than the 36-38 million units that Samsung sold with the Galaxy S10 models, with Kuo underlining the "lack of significant innovation" for that. Another dent in the Galaxy S20 sales is reportedly going to come from the price cuts in Samsung's current-gen Galaxy S10 family of smartphones, which is still very competitive.