Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,583 Reviews & Articles | 67,001 News Posts

Analyst: Samsung Galaxy S20 sales expected to hit 32 million in 2020

The report adds a 'lack of significant innovation' with the new Galaxy S20 series

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 17, 2020 11:49 pm CST

Samsung has the most upgrades inside of a Galaxy series yet with its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo isn't happy enough with that -- saying that he expects Samsung to sell around 32 million units in 2020.

analyst-samsung-galaxy-s20-sales-expected-to-hit-32-million-in-2020_07

Kuo adds that there's "a lack of significant innovation in user experience" for Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, which really knocked me off my feet to read. I feel like there is more innovation in this one series jump from the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20 than many generations of iPhones.

The sales estimates of 32 million units is lower than the 36-38 million units that Samsung sold with the Galaxy S10 models, with Kuo underlining the "lack of significant innovation" for that. Another dent in the Galaxy S20 sales is reportedly going to come from the price cuts in Samsung's current-gen Galaxy S10 family of smartphones, which is still very competitive.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked (SM-G975UZWAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$849.99
$849.99$990.00$796.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2020 at 9:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:gizchina.com, wccftech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.