Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphones: Everything You Need To Know

Introduction

Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, and there is a lot to decompress from this release. It's not just a single phone but three members of the Galaxy S20 family -- also joined by the new foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. I thought it was worthy of an entire deep dive into the smartphones, so let's get right to it.

Samsung unveiled three new members of the Galaxy S20 family of smartphones today, with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra. Each of them have their place in the smartphone world, and each of them kick some serious iPhone ass... I don't think Apple will catch up to this generation of Galaxy smartphones with the new 2020 iPhone, at all.

Each of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 smartphones rocks out with a 120Hz display and 8K video shooting abilities, which is a huge bragging point for the company. Each of the smartphones has microSD expandability which massively boosts up the internal storage capabilities of the Galaxy S20 smartphones, too. They're gaming powerhouses, entertainment powerhouses, everything powerhouses.

Meet the Galaxy S20 Family

Samsung released some great info graphics on the new Galaxy S20 smartphones that I thought I would share below. This gives us a quick rundown on everything going on under the hood of the new phones... and there is a lot going on.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are both great phones, but holy balls is the Galaxy S20 Ultra a beast. Each of the new smartphones rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, where in overseas markets it will pack Samsung's in-house Exynos 990 processor. Both of these chips are 7nm and boast 5G connectivity.