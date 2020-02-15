Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Facebook cancels global marketing summit over coronavirus fears

MWC 2020 canceled over coronavirus outbreak, and now Facebook's San Francisco marketing summit has been canned

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 15, 2020 09:11 pm CST

It was a couple of weeks of virtually all companies pulling out of Mobile World Congress before MWC organizers GSMA pulled the plug on the entire event, but now Facebook has just performed a similar move over coronavirus fears.

facebook-cancels-global-marketing-summit-over-coronavirus-fears_13

Facebook had its upcoming global marketing summit which was to take place between March 9-12 in San Francisco, but the social networking giant has canceled the event. Facebook explained: "Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled our global marketing summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus".

The global marketing summit was expecting over 4000 people to attend, but has now been canned. The next event taking place is the Game Developers Conference (GDC) which also takes place in San Francisco between March 16-20, and right after that is NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) which is March 22-26 in San Jose, California -- a stones throw from San Francisco. I'll be at GTC 2020 bringing you GPU coverage from the floors of GTC, where NVIDIA is expected to unveil its next-gen Ampere GPU architecture.

