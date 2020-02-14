Microsoft's Flight Simulator is shockingly gorgeous in these HD images

If you haven't yet seen Microsoft's Flight Simulator, then you are in for a treat because it's one of the best looking games out there at the moment.

At the moment, the game is still alpha, which means it's not close to being finished, but yet it still looks incredible. Today, we are going to be looking at a bunch of screenshots that were taken by alpha testers of the game, and boy, does it look next-gen. If you don't know much about Microsoft's Flight Simulator, I'll give you a quick rundown of the game.

In Microsoft's Flight Simulator, players will be able to take control of a range of different aircrafts and soar through the skies in a highly detailed realistic world. Flight Simulator will also use a huge amount of data from Bing Maps, and through Microsoft's cloud, it will be streamlined directly into the game to give you photo-realistic models of Earth in real-time. For more information about Microsoft's Flight Simulator, check out this link here.