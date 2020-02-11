Modern Warfare gets 68GB update with season 2 and battle royale?

Infinity Ward just rolled out a massive 68GB patch for Modern Warfare to kick off season 2...and it could include files for the battle royale mode

Modern Warfare's new 1.14 patch update is as big as a full AAA game, and may include assets for the upcoming battle royale mode.

Today Infinity Ward rolled out Patch 1.14 for Modern Warfare's big second season, and it's a doozy. The update clocks in at 51GB on PS4, 68GB on Xbox One, and 67GB on PC. A lot of the update replaces existing files in the game while also adding new season 2 content like maps (Rust is coming back), operators (Ghost is back!), weapons, modes, and more.

What's particularly interesting is the disparity between the 1.14 patch notes and the update file size. There's really no reason for it to take up this much space...unless it also includes Modern Warfare's anticipated (and leaked) battle royale mode. Infinity Ward placed several BR hints in the game, and there's a new section marked classified in the startup menu.

The update is now live along with season 2. Infinity Ward has yet to confirm or announce Modern Warfare's battle royale mode, but expect it to happen. Activision-Blizzard is doubling-down on engagement strategies right now, and a cross-play BR mode in the massively popular shooter will help boost numbers quite a bit.

Check below for Update 1.14 patch notes:

Modern Warfare Season Two Patch Notes WHAT'S NEW New Operator: Ghost! New Weapons: Grau 5.56 and Striker 45 Playlist Update! CDL Playlist (Hardpoint, Domination, Search and Destroy) Realism Ground War (previously Realism Mosh Pit) Adding Boneyard into Ground War rotation "I have Rust Issues" - 6v6 Mosh Pit Gunfight Snipers 3v3 Rust: available in 2v2 and 6v6 playlists Atlas Superstore: available in 6v6 and 10v10 playlists Regiments! (check them out in the Social menu!) New Trials! Special Ops Survival: Azhir Cave (Sony Exclusive!) Akimbo Weapon Perk! (available in Gunsmith) * A note from the team: Bazaar and Gunfight Tournaments will go live later in the season! GENERAL FIXES: Fix for the "Focused" challenge not tracking properly Krovnik Farmland Added back into rotation Removed access to the second floor in a handful of centrally located houses (see image below) Infinity WardInfinity Ward Changes to Krovnik Farmland in the Modern Warfare Season 2 update. Fixes for various exploits across Ground War maps Fixed an issue where players could team kill Care Package owners and teammates capturing Care Packages Fix for Platinum and Damascus camos sometimes having a blinding glare when in certain areas that contain sunlight Fix for a rare bug that could prevent players from accessing the barracks, weapons, and/or Operators tabs after matches Disabled the "Copy Loadout" feature Field Upgrades: Trophy System: Deploy time has been reduced by about half a second Fixed a bug that allowed players to get infinite Weapon Drops by cancelling Killstreaks. Killstreaks are no longer usable when the Weapon Drop grenade is equipped Fixed a bug where objectives were not giving Field Upgrade progress Perks - Rebalancing Perk 1 Slots Overkill: Switched places with Killchain and will now be in Perk 2 E.O.D.: Removed hacking ability (added to Spotter perk) Double Time: Double the recharge rate of Tactical Sprint Quick Fix: Reduced health regeneration delay - any kill will immediately start regeneration Perk 2 Slots Ghost: Remove Snapshot grenade immunity (moved to Battle Hardened) Restock: Change the equipment recharge rate from 30 to 25 seconds Killchain: Switched places with Overkill In Perk 1 Pointman: Increase the score gain for Scorestreaks across all modes Perk 3 Slots Tune Up: Increase Field Upgrade cost reduction Spotter: Added hacking ability (from E.O.D.); we're currently working on the ability to hack through walls. Battle Hardened: Added Snapshot grenade immunity (moved from Ghost) Added Gas grenade resistance: Cough is no longer played when a player enters gas Reduced slowdown under gas effect Reduced blur when under gas effect Weapons: Crossbow: Fix for some kills not tracking properly when attempting to unlock the Crossbow Fixed explosive Fury crossbow bolts to not kill Juggernauts in one hit Very slight tuning to the reload speed. We're still fine tuning this one, so more adjusting is in the works! Fixed a bug where the Crossbow did not do any melee damage to Deployable Cover SA87- Smoothed out recoil, increased damage Increased RAM-7 extended mags ammo count from 45 to 50 *A note from the weapons team! The Solozero NVG Enhanced is supposed to see through smoke, but a rendering bug broke this one optic temporarily. We'll have it fixed shortly! Special Operations: Operation Harbinger: Fixed an issue with a checkpoint that could cause players to spawn under the map Keyboard and Mouse Added Change to Loadout keybinds for Custom Loadouts 6 to 10, allowing players to quickly switch to any of their favorite Loadouts with the press of a button. Fixed a visual issue where highlighting the usernames of multiple people in a lobby with the mouse cursor could lead to multiple Emblem/Player Card/Level UI elements appearing and overlapping each other. Call of Duty League: Removed Specialist restrictions COD Caster For Keyboard & Mouse Codcasters, it is now possible to bring up player Field Upgrades by pressing a key in the same way as they can with Killstreaks. This also shows the exact progress until each player unlocks their respective Field Upgrade. Player health levels are displayed in the background of their portraits Player numbers are now displayed in the minimap and are larger when viewed on the full map PC When using the Tracker perk, footprints are now visible even when the Bullet Impacts & Sprays option is disabled in the Graphics tab Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability