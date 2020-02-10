Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Modern Warfare's season 2: Ghost, Rust map, new modes, and new guns

Activision outlines the new season 2 content coming to Modern Warfare tomorrow

By Derek Strickland | Feb 10, 2020 05:43 pm CST

Activision makes good on its promise with content blowouts in Modern Warfare, revealing an absolute metric ton of new goodies coming to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's season 2 content is pretty robust. Most notably we see Ghost returning to the game as a playable operator as well as the classic Rust map, complemented by a slew of new guns, modes, and maps across various gametypes.

There's a marked discrepancy between the free and paid battle passes though, and you'll have to spend 2400 CP ($19.99) on the premium battle pass to unlock Ghost. Other operators are coming to the game too via the Call of Duty Store.

modern-warfares-season-2-ghost-rust-map-new-modes-and-guns_2

The free battle pass unlockable tiers include two weapons--the Grau 5.56 SMG and the Striker 45--and up to 300 CP, cosmetics, and other riff-raff.

Predictably it's the paid $19.99 battle pass that has all the goods. The premium battle pass has 100 tiers of unlockables, and you get access to Ghost right away alongside a new operator mission. Other goodies include weapon blueprints, XP boosts, new skins and challenges, and a max earnings threshold of 1,300 CP.

Modern Warfare's season 2 goes live on February 11 and includes the following content:

Coming Day 1

  • New Multiplayer Maps (Rust, Atlas Superstore)
  • New Ground War Map (Zhokov Boneyard)
  • New Gunfight Maps (Bazaar + unannounced maps)
  • New Weapons (Grau 5.56, Striker 45)
  • New Operator (Ghost)
  • New Modes (CoD Playlist, Gunfight Tournaments)

Coming later

  • New Multiplayer Map (Khandor Hideout)
  • New Operators (Talon, Mace)
  • New Multiplayer Modes (Infected Ground War, NVG Reinforce, Gunfight Variants, More)
  • New Weapons (unannounced)

New trials + New missions

  • Race
  • Pitcher
  • Gun Course 3.0
  • Clear the Area 2.0
