Modern Warfare's season 2: Ghost, Rust map, new modes, and new guns

Activision makes good on its promise with content blowouts in Modern Warfare, revealing an absolute metric ton of new goodies coming to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's season 2 content is pretty robust. Most notably we see Ghost returning to the game as a playable operator as well as the classic Rust map, complemented by a slew of new guns, modes, and maps across various gametypes.

There's a marked discrepancy between the free and paid battle passes though, and you'll have to spend 2400 CP ($19.99) on the premium battle pass to unlock Ghost. Other operators are coming to the game too via the Call of Duty Store.

The free battle pass unlockable tiers include two weapons--the Grau 5.56 SMG and the Striker 45--and up to 300 CP, cosmetics, and other riff-raff.

Predictably it's the paid $19.99 battle pass that has all the goods. The premium battle pass has 100 tiers of unlockables, and you get access to Ghost right away alongside a new operator mission. Other goodies include weapon blueprints, XP boosts, new skins and challenges, and a max earnings threshold of 1,300 CP.

Modern Warfare's season 2 goes live on February 11 and includes the following content:

Coming Day 1

New Multiplayer Maps (Rust, Atlas Superstore)

New Ground War Map (Zhokov Boneyard)

New Gunfight Maps (Bazaar + unannounced maps)

New Weapons (Grau 5.56, Striker 45)

New Operator (Ghost)

New Modes (CoD Playlist, Gunfight Tournaments)

Coming later

New Multiplayer Map (Khandor Hideout)

New Operators (Talon, Mace)

New Multiplayer Modes (Infected Ground War, NVG Reinforce, Gunfight Variants, More)

New Weapons (unannounced)

New trials + New missions

Race

Pitcher

Gun Course 3.0

Clear the Area 2.0