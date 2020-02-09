Samsung reduces MWC presence because of coronavirus outbreak

LG, NVIDIA, and ZTE have all pulled out of Mobile World Congress 2020 completely... while organizers GSMA have laid out new ground rules over the current coronavirus outbreak.

But next up is now Samsung, with the mobile giant on the eve of its own Unpacked 2020 event where it will be unveiling a new family of Galaxy S20 smartphones. Samsung executives are cancelling their trips to Barcelona, Spain for MWC 2020 over coronavirus fears with the company itself "considering" its options and will change its approach to MWC this year.

Samsung won't be too affected by pulling out of MWC 2020 as it has its own Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 where it will detail all of its new phones including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra and the exciting new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone -- the latter might even be dropping 'Galaxy' from its name and will be called 'Z Flip' instead.

But, Samsung is one of, if not the largest company that attends Mobile World Congress with the most amount of influence. When they're pulling out of the event in any form, the world should listen. Samsung isn't joining LG, NVIDIA, and ZTE completely with a full retraction from MWC 2020 but there is still time for that to happen.

