NVIDIA pulls out of MWC 2020 over coronavirus, joins LG and Ericsson

Mobile World Congress sees NVIDIA exit over coronavirus fears, the same as Ericsson and LG -- but who is next?

NVIDIA has just announced it is pulling out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears, with the GPU giant not sending any of its employees to Barcelona, Spain for the event. NVIDIA joins Ericsson and LG that recently pulled out of Mobile World Congress 2020.

NVIDIA explains: "Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our highest concern... We've been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry. We regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision".

MWC 2020 falls between February 24-27, so while there's weeks away, NVIDIA is covering its bases by not going. The event organizer, GSMA, added: "It is of great importance to the GSMA to continue to convene the industry at this critical time where connectivity is on the cusp of a new industrial revolution".

GSMA continued: "Advocating across the industry through government and ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders has never been more critical. The GSMA continues to monitor and assess the potential impact of the Coronavirus on MWC Barcelona 2020 as the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees and staff are of paramount importance".

