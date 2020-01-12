Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,549 Reviews & Articles | 66,392 News Posts

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will debut with new Galaxy S20

Samsung's new foldable phone is called the Galaxy Z Flip

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 24 mins ago

Samsung is hosting its Samsung Unpacked event on February 11, where we will be introduced to the next-gen Galaxy S20 family of smartphones as well as their new foldable -- the Galaxy Z Flip.

samsung-galaxy-flip-debut-new-s20_05

Until now, Samsung's new foldable smartphone has been rumored to arrive as a more mid-range foldable that would fall under the flagship Galaxy Fold. Now we have a new rumor that is calling it the Galaxy Z Flip, and that it will pack Qualcomm's previous-gen and non-5G flagship Snapdragon 855 processor -- the same chip that powers the flagship Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Samsung will reportedly have a small notification display on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip, something that will show information to you when the main display is closed -- just like the Galaxy Fold. Port wise it should be identical to the Galaxy Fold with a USB-C charging port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. But the bigger rumor here is that Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip will have support for the S-Pen, something that the Galaxy Fold lacks.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fold Single Sim 512GB (SM-F900)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1999.99
$1999.99$2009.99$2089.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2020 at 6:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.