Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will debut with new Galaxy S20

Samsung is hosting its Samsung Unpacked event on February 11, where we will be introduced to the next-gen Galaxy S20 family of smartphones as well as their new foldable -- the Galaxy Z Flip.

Until now, Samsung's new foldable smartphone has been rumored to arrive as a more mid-range foldable that would fall under the flagship Galaxy Fold. Now we have a new rumor that is calling it the Galaxy Z Flip, and that it will pack Qualcomm's previous-gen and non-5G flagship Snapdragon 855 processor -- the same chip that powers the flagship Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Samsung will reportedly have a small notification display on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip, something that will show information to you when the main display is closed -- just like the Galaxy Fold. Port wise it should be identical to the Galaxy Fold with a USB-C charging port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. But the bigger rumor here is that Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip will have support for the S-Pen, something that the Galaxy Fold lacks.