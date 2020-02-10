This is a glorious map of every known object in our solar system

Everything from asteroids, to comets, to small rocks, metals, and even planets have been mapped out here

Who doesn't love a good map? I know I certainly do, and the more detailed the map, the better it is. So how about a map of our solar system?

Don't worry. Biologist Eleanor Lutz has gone out of her way to map out every single known object in our solar system greater than 10km in diameter. How did she do this? Well, the data was taken from NASA's five separate categories; TNO and Centaur Diameters, Small-body Database Search Engine, Planetary Satellite Physical Parameters, Planets, and Pluto Physical Characteristics and Horizons Batch-Interface.

Using this data, Lutz was able to map out all of the orbits of over 18,000 asteroids that are currently present in our solar system. She was also able to map out at least 10,000 asteroids that were bigger than 10km in diameter, and about 8,000 known objects of unknown size/diameter. It should be noted that this map shows the position of asteroids on New Year's Eve 1999.

This solar system map is apart of Lutz's space visualisation work she publishes on the website Tabletop Whale. There you will find topographical maps of other astronomy-related objects, such as the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, constellations, and more. Check it out here if you want to see more amazing work from Lutz.