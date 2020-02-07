Secretlab takes flight with its new Birds of Prey themed gaming chair

Secretlab continues to show why it is the king of gaming chairs with its latest limited edition chair, with the gaming chair leader collaborating with Warner Bros. and DC on a new Birds of Prey gaming chair.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) releases in cinema today, so Secretlab have worked with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC in a new chair in the DC-based chairs -- the first was the Secretlab Dark Knight Edition gaming chair. But this new one, is for the girl gamers of the world.

The new Secretlab Birds of Prey Limited Edition gaming chair is splashed in exactly what you'd expect from a Harley Quinn themed chair, with a cream color base and gold diamond-motif leatherette on the backrest accents, and on the inside of the seatbase. Quinn's signature is on the front of the back wrist, while Secretlab has a pop-art twist of her iconic lipstick kiss on the back, some "graffiti-ed" hearts, and XOXOs all over the chair.

Secretlab is making its new Birds of Prey gaming chair available in both OMEGA and TITAN form, with only 200 units to be made -- so it's a very, very limited edition gaming chair.

Ian Alexander Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab said: "Off the back of a successful Secretlab Batman-edition launch, we're excited to be collaborating again with Warner Bros and DC. This time, we're taking inspiration from and paying tribute to DC's most famous anti-heroine, one who inspired the world in a very different way from Batman. Today, Harley Quinn is a pop culture icon adored by millions around the world and this collaboration celebrates her legacy along with the upcoming Birds of Prey movie. The Secretlab Birds of Prey Limited Edition is inspired by Harley's latest iconic costume in the film and features one of the most unique designs we've created so far-incorporating street and luxury style elements to create a chair worthy of Harley Quinn".