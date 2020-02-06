These airlines are the most likely to be late and lose your baggage

A new analysis has revealed which airlines are most likely to be late and lose your luggage

Flying can be quite stressful for even the best of people, as there is quite a bit to worry about - plane arrival times, luggage, being late, etc.

Luckily, a new analysis has been published detailing which airlines are most likely to make your experience miserable. The team at Upgraded Points decided to gather consumer complaints across multiple commercial airlines to see if a consensus could be made for which airlines give the worst customer experiences.

According to the analysis, the highest average monthly complaints per 10,000 passengers comes from Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines. The airline which is most likely to mishandle your baggage is Envoy Air, with an average of 8.7 bags mishandled every month per 1,000 bags. The airline, which has the highest percentage of canceled flights is by far ExpressJet Airlines. If you are interested in reading further into this analysis, check out it out here.