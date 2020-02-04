WB's new Batman game is a 'soft reboot' of the Arkham franchise

Sources have claimed that the new Batman game is 'soft reboot' of the Batman: Arkham franchise

A new exclusive report has surfaced online regarding Warner Bros. Montreal's new upcoming Batman game, but it might not be the news you were hoping for.

According to an exclusive report from Geeks WorldWide (GWW) found via ResetEra, sources close to GWW have told the website that WB Montreal's new Batman game is a "soft reboot" of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham franchise. Back in late September, WB Montreal dropped some cryptic teasers for their new upcoming game, our games editor broke down those teasers and summarised that they are most likely an adopted nemesis system from the Shadow of Mordor/War games, or character wheels.

At the moment, the details on the new Batman games' plot/story are scarce, but GGW claims that there will be a playable Batfamily (most likely what the inner circles represent in the above image), the Court of Owls and additional co-op. GWW also states that this new Batman game is scheduled to release sometime this fall.