Disney+ is on the brink of 30 million subscribers, about to beat Hulu

When Disney Plus released, it was no surprise that the company with an astonishing amount of IP would gain a lot of subscribers quickly.

When the platform released, it gained a ridiculous 10 million subscribers just within its first week. Now, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has said in a call with investors that the company's new platform is on the brink of breaking the 30 million subscribers mark. More precisely, Disney Plus is sitting at 28.6 million subscribers as of this past Monday.

For a quick comparison, Disney-owned Hulu is currently sitting at 30 million subscribers, and judging by Disney Plus' growth rate, we can expect that it will overtake Hulu sometime during mid-2020. Iger also mentioned during the call that Disney Plus will be launching in India via the company's HotStar service and that Hulu will be going international in 2021. Disney Plus subscribers can expect season 2 of The Mandalorian this October as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe shows such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August, and Wandavision this December.