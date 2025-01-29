Xbox Game Pass revenue could've beaten Xbox console sales in Holiday 2024

Xbox Game Pass made record revenues throughout Holiday 2024, indicating the subscription service generated in excess of $1 billion--the previous record.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 significantly boosted Xbox Game Pass revenues, setting a new quarterly record. Past comments indicate this previous record could've been $1 billion.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 helped Xbox hit a new all-time revenue high for Game Pass subscriptions, and it's possible this growth could've helped Game Pass make more than Xbox hardware during the Holiday 2024 period.

Things are on the up and up for Xbox, at least when it comes leadership comments. The latest holiday 2024 earnings results show a $500 million+ decline in total Xbox platform earnings, but the downward pull was mostly due to hardware. And since hardware is sold at a loss, reductions in actual Xbox console shipments/sales can actually boost Xbox's total profits.

While we didn't refreshed Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers, we did get a vital snippet if info from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The subscription actually made record-breaking revenues throughout the Q2'FY25 / Holiday 2024 period, driven by Black Op 6's megaton launch on Xbox Game Pass.

"Game Pass set a new quarterly record for revenue and grew its peak PC subscriber base by over 30% as we focus on driving fully-paid subscribers across endpoints," Nadella said in the report.

And while we don't know specifics on numbers, we can actually infer how much money Game Pass made from October - December 2024. Matching Nadella's recent comments up with what we've heard in the past, we can say that Xbox Game Pass made in excess of $1 billion in revenue throughout Holiday 2024.

Back in April 2023, during the Q3'FY23 earnings call, Nadella said this about game subscriptions:

"Now, on to gaming....Our revenue from subscriptions reached nearly $1 billion this quarter."

Another interesting tidbit: Microsoft could've made more from Xbox Game Pass than it did from hardware, at least when it comes to revenue. Our findings show that hardware was down to $1.01 billion throughout the Holiday 2024 period.

Here are previous Xbox Game Pass revenues, calculated by us based on comments from Phil Spencer.

Contrast this to the $2.9 billion that Xbox Game Pass reportedly made throughout calendar 2021, and we see that Bethesda and Activision Blizzard King have had a tremendous implied value boost effect on subscriber adoption rates.

Our other findings show that Game Pass made around $230 million in a single month.

Xbox Game Pass had 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. Microsoft has not updated this figure. Game Pass is expected to make a whopping $5.5 billion throughout 2025.

Microsoft's CEO has said that the games division will focus more on profitability and higher-margin businesses, which include subscriptions and digital multi-platform game sales. Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer has likewise affirmed that game exclusivity is essentially now extinct as Microsoft seeks more ways to sell its games and boost margins.