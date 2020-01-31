The Outer Worlds will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch this March

The Private Division has announced the official release date for The Outer Worlds on the Nintendo Switch

The release of The Outer Worlds was met was great support by fans, as the Obsidian Entertainment title was enjoyed on consoles and PC, it's time for the Nintendo Switch to get some love.

The Outer Worlds was released back on October 25th, 2019, and while the space adventure title did receive some criticism for its length, it was regarded as an overall decent release. The single-player RPG title only had about 20 hours of the campaign, but Obsidian does plan on releasing a DLC that will add some more enjoyable hours.

Nintendo Switch users will soon be able to enjoy those 20+ hours in portable mode as the Private Division Twitter account has announced that on March 20th The Outer Worlds will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. According to the post seen above, there will be no game card available. Instead, The Outer Worlds will be a fully digital purchase. The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch will debut on March 20th for $60.