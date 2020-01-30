GeForce NOW Founders: $4.99 a month, ready to kick Google Stadia's ass

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Founders tier rumors peg it at $4.99 per month, which would disrupt gaming in a BIG way

NVIDIA seems to be positioning themselves to kick ass on the cloud gaming front this year, with VideoCardz teasing a new GeForce NOW Founders tier that would offer some amazing cloud gaming at just $4.99 per month.

The tweet was mysterious, but detailed -- teasing that GeForce NOW would offer standard access for FREE, giving gamers an hour of gaming for free. But if you wanted more than that, the new GeForce NOW Founders tier is just $4.99 per month and offers you priority access, 'extended session length', RTX ON (big surprise), a free 90-day introductory period, and would be a limited time offer.

NVIDIA's free tier offering a 1-hour gaming session makes sense if you wanted to jump into a quick game, but if you wanted to play through a single player game or multiple back-to-back matches of Apex Legends, Fortnite, or Overwatch for example -- well that's when the GeForce NOW Founders tier would come in handy at just $4.99 per month.