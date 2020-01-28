Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle trailer released

EA and DICE teased the reveal of Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle just over 24 hours ago, and now here we are -- the official overview trailer is available for your viewing pleasure below:

Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle will see gamers thrown into a new map with Solomon Islands, which has been built from the ground up for close quarter combat. You'll be battling it out in a beautiful Frostbite-powered jungle environment with mangroves, water, and hidden bunkers.

It wouldn't be a new Chapter of Battlefield without new weapons and gadgets, so the team at EA DICE have teased the Type 11 LMG and Model 37 shotgun for the Support class. If you're an Assault class player then you'll be happy to hear you will get your grubby mits on the M2 Carbine, which is going to make for some messy fun in those jungle environments.

There will be a trio of new Elites to play with, too -- including:

Misaki Yamashiro - Focused and unrelenting, Misaki is a highly skilled assault specialist. Despite her young age, she's experienced in jungle and tropical theaters of war. Misaki's truly deadly in close quarters, where she wields a Commando Machete as her signature melee weapon. This Elite will be unlockable in a unique way. Instead of purchasing Misaki in the Armory, earn Chapter Rank to unlock her as a Chapter Reward. Reach Chapter Rank 40 before Chapter 6 ends and deploy as this fierce warrior.

Steve Fisher - When Steve's not chasing down enemy fighters in the air, you'll likely find him quoting his favorite film stars. This fearless but light-hearted pilot embraces combat as if there was never any danger to his life. Steve has a habit of finding himself in underdog situations, where he often makes good use of his melee weapon, the Knuckle Duster.

Akira Sakamoto - Young and excited. Though these are Akira's main traits, he always wants to do the best job and follows orders to a T. He's known for being in the right place at the right time when his wingmen need him. An accomplished Zero pilot, Akira has exceptional reflexes and ingenuity and has a repurposed Control Stick ripped from a destroyed airplane to function as a deadly melee weapon.