Battlefield V Chapter 6: Into the Jungle premiere teased for Jan 28

Battlefield V was released in November 2018 and the team at EA and DICE and since then the development team has been steady on pushing out content for the game.

Even with player counts not anywhere near as strong as another EA game in Respawn's Apex Legends. Up next, is Chapter 6: Into the Jungle. EA DICE will be detailing Into the Jungle on January 28 at 9AM EST, so bookmark this post or the embedded video above so you can check out the trailer once it drops.

We are to expect a full gameplay video and feature breakdown of Into the Jungle, and I'm sure an ETA of when Battlefield V Chapter 6 will drop, which hopefully won't be too far away. EA DICE won't have the next-gen Battlefield out for a while, so this will have to wet out appetite until 2021 at the earliest.