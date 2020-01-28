Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,564 Reviews & Articles | 66,652 News Posts

General Motors invests $2.2 billion to build EVs in Detroit, USA

General Motors will build electric trucks and SUVs, will begin in 2021

By: Anthony Garreffa from 45 mins ago

Tesla might get all of the headlines with its electric vehicles, electric Semi Truck and electric Cybertruck... but that doesn't mean they're the only ones dominating in the field. General Motors has just thrown its hat into the EV ring, and will build EVs in the United States moving forward.

general-motors-invests-2-billion-build-evs-detroit-usa_04

General Motors president Mark Reuss announced on Monday morning that the company will renovate its current Detroit-Hamtramck facility located in Detroit, Michigan. The renovation will cost $2.2 billion and will see GM having a factory solely for battery electric vehicles, with teh first to be a BEV pickup truck that will come off the production line in late 2021.

After that, GM has promised that it will start making electric autonomous taxi pods that will be used by Cruise, while $800 million will be invested into supplier tooling and related startup costs for BEV production. Once the factory is retooled and ready to go, General Motors has said that it will create "more than 2,200 good-paying US manufacturing jobs".

Not only that, but over in Ohio there is General Motors' Lordstown factory that will be a joint venture with LG Chem where $2.3 billion is being deployed to make lithium-ion cells for the BEVs being built at the Detroit-Hamtramck facility. These new renovations will kick off in February.

Buy at Amazon

Rude Awakening: Rise Fall and Struggle for Recovery of General Motors

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.95
$39.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2020 at 11:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:s2.reutersmedia.net

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.