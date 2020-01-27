Elon Musk and Jay Leno spotted cruising in Tesla Cybertruck in LA

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 34 mins ago

Tesla's exciting new Cybertruck has dominated headlines and social feeds since its announcement, and while Tesla Motors founder and CEO Elon Musk has been spotted driving the Cybertruck on the streets of LA before, he's back again -- and this time, with Jay Leno.

Musk and Leno were spotted driving the streets of LA in Tesla's new Cybertruck, which should be featured in a future episode of Jay Leno's Garage. The two were spotted driving the Cybertruck in LA and were spotted on multiple different videos, with the one embedded above and a closer look on a video on Instagram.

Leno is no stranger to Tesla exclusives, with the former late night host tapping previous Tesla prototypes in the past -- including their next-gen Roadster prototype. We should expect to see much more on Tesla's new Cybertruck in an upcoming episode of Jay Leno's Garage where we'll see the car in much more detail.

