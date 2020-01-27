Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Apple's next-gen Mac might just be a single sheet of glass

A recent patent by Apple teases curved Mac, all built into a single sheet of glass

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 36 mins ago

We now live in a world where foldable displays and smartphones are a reality, with Samsung already on the market with their game-changing Galaxy Fold -- but what is Apple doing about that?

apples-next-gen-mac-single-sheet-glass_01

According to a new patent filed by Apple, we could expect a revolutionary new Mac in the future that is built from a single sheet of glass. As you can see from the patent, it is curved into a display at the top and keyboard and track pad at the bottom. We should expect the display, camera, and sensors in the top half of the new Mac -- while the wedge at the bottom (in the image below) would most likely house the internals of the system.

Apple would have one of the most interestingly designed PCs on the market with this new patent, but considering how many years the company is behind everyone else that is already experimenting with foldable tech... don't expect the foldable iMac any time soon. I'd give it at least another 2-3 years before we see something this radical from Apple on the desktop.

apples-next-gen-mac-single-sheet-glass_02
