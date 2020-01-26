This is our first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Our first tease of Samsung's larger Galaxy Note 20 smartphone is here

By: Anthony Garreffa from 34 mins ago

Samsung is ramping up to the launch of the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra all to be unveiled on February 11 at the Unpacked 2020 event. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a huge 108-megapixel camera with a 100x 'Space Zoom' feature.

But now it's time for some leaks on the larger Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, which should be unveiled later this year -- and leaker @IceUniverse on Twitter has tweeted out the purported design of the body of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. We should expect the Galaxy Note 20 to be a larger version of the Galaxy S20 in terms of design, retaining its rectangular section of next-gen cameras.

The button placement, USB-C charging port and S-Pen stylus haven't moved from the current-gen Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones, but inside we should expect all-new tech. Samsung will use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor as well as their own in-house Exynos 990 chip -- both with 5G connectivity. We should expect Samsung to also use a glorious 120Hz panel inside of the Galaxy Note 20 just like the upcoming Galaxy S20 family of smartphones.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, gizchina.com

