Galaxy S20 will have 120Hz display, but limited to 1080p

Samsung Galaxy S20: 1080p 60Hz, 1080p 120Hz, and 1440p 60Hz display options

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

Samsung will be unveiling its next-gen Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones at its Unpacked event on February 11, but now we're receiving more leaks on the super-fast 120Hz display.

galaxy-s20-120hz-display-limited-1080p_03

According to Ice Universe, Samsung's new Galaxy S20 will indeed have a 120Hz display -- but it'll be limited to 1080p. There will be other options for the display: 1080p 60Hz, 1080p 120Hz, and the higher-end 1440p 60Hz display option.

Why the limitation of 1080p 120Hz? That would be mostly due to battery, and how much more battery it would consume at 120Hz. I would rather have 1080p at 120Hz than 1080p at 60Hz, so the offer there of 120Hz and a slight dent in battery life will be welcomed -- but 1440p at 120Hz seems too painful on the battery, for now.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5google.com

