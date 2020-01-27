Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,561 Reviews & Articles | 66,612 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Western Digital Blue SN550 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3.0x 4 M.2 SSD Review

Boeing's largest & most fuel efficient jetliner completes first flight

Boeing has completed its first successful flight of the largest and most-fuel efficient twin-engine jet ever

By: Jak Connor from 55 mins ago

Boeing has taken to its website to announce that it has completed its first test of the world's largest twin-engine jet.

boeing-completes-test-flight-worlds-largest-twin-engine-jet_03

In the press release, Boeing has detailed that the new Boeing 777X jetliner has successfully entered the next phase of testing. The jetliner took off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, at 10:09 a.m and managed to be in the skies for a massive 51-minute flight before landing back down safely at Seattle's Boeing Field.

The 777X is the largest twin-jetliner every created, measuring in at roughly 252 feet in length and 235 feet across. According to Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, "Our Boeing team has taken the most successful twin-aisle jet of all time and made it even more efficient, more capable and more comfortable for all. Today's safe first flight of the 777X is a tribute to the years of hard work and dedication from our teammates, our suppliers and our community partners in Washington state and across the globe."

Boeing believes that the 777X combines the best of the passenger-preferred 777 and 787 Dreamliner cabins with an overall 10% lower fuel consumption and emissions. Boeing also states that the 777X is expected to be completed in 2021.

Buy at Amazon

24-Hours Boeing 747 Alloy Metal Airplane Models Die-cast 1:400

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.99
$17.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2020 at 10:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.