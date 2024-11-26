All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX releases epic 'buoycam' footage of Starship splashing down in the ocean

SpaceX recently completed its sixth flight of Starship and has released 'buoycam' footage of the monstrous rocket splashing down in the ocean.

SpaceX releases epic 'buoycam' footage of Starship splashing down in the ocean
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX completed its sixth Starship flight, capturing footage of the splashdown in the Indian Ocean. The test flight, despite an aborted booster catch, provided valuable data on thermal protection and flight hardware performance.

SpaceX recently completed its sixth flight of Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, and now the company has released awesome footage of Ship splashing down in the Indian Ocean.

The Elon Musk-led company recently unlocked a new phase of development following its sixth launch of Starship, which was deemed a successful test flight despite automated health monitoring checks triggering Super Heavy, the booster, to abort a catch on the launch tower.

The suborbital flight took place on November 19, and the ship landed off the northwestern coast of Australia. The splashdown moment was captured by a camera floating in the water near the landing zone, which shows the 165-foot-tall upper stage of Starship slowly making a descent by firing its boosters. Notably, Flight 5 was launched during the morning time in Texas, which resulted in a splashdown in the Indian Ocean during the night local time. As for Flight 6, SpaceX conducted the launch during the late afternoon on November 19, resulting in a splashdown during daytime.

Why did the company do this? SpaceX simply wanted to get a better look at the reentry of Ship as it made its descent back down to Earth.

"Data gathered from the multiple thermal protection experiments, as well as the successful flight through subsonic speeds at a more aggressive angle of attack, provides invaluable feedback on flight hardware performing in a flight environment as we aim for eventual ship return and catch," the company wrote on its website

Photo of the Google Pixel 8a - Unlocked Android Phone
Best Deals: Google Pixel 8a - Unlocked Android Phone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2024 at 6:09 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles