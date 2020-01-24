Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,559 Reviews & Articles | 66,573 News Posts

Steam's Lunar New Year sale brings major discounts of up to 75% off

The Steam Lunar New Year sale is here, but not for long so get in quick for some awesome deals

By: Jak Connor from 49 mins ago

It was only a week ago that we heard about another massive Steam sale being in the pipeline. Now, that sale has arrived, and it has slashed prices on a variety of different games.

steam-lunar-sale_04

Introducing, Steam's Lunar New Year sale that will give Steam users the opportunity to open free gifts for every day of the sale. Steam sales usually run for a couple of weeks, but this time around the Lunar New Year sale will only be running for four days. Each day that a Steam user visits the Steam Store, they will be able to open a free gift that contains some rat coins and a part of a story.

The coins can be used to purchase event-exclusive items such as "profile backgrounds, mini-profile backgrounds, chat room effects, chat stickers, and more." Now, let's move onto what PC gamers have come here for -- cheap games. At the moment, there are some fantastic titles heavily discounted; examples include; Hitman 2, Hunt: Showdown, Dark Souls III, Human Fall Flat, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and more. I have provided screenshots of the sales and a link to the store in the entirety of this post.

steam-lunar-sale_01
steam-lunar-sale_02
steam-lunar-sale_03
steam-lunar-sale_04
Buy at Amazon

Steam Link

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.99
$99.99$98.99$92.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/23/2020 at 9:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:destructoid.com, store.steampowered.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.