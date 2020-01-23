asus-radeon-rx-5600-xt-rog-strix-top-packs-14gbps-gddr6-memory

The hoopla of the Radeon RX 5600 XT is all here with it leading into me writing an article about how much of a mess the launch itself was, but now AIB partners are unleashing faster Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards which benefits us all.

The latest with a new custom Radeon RX 5600 XT is ASUS, introducing its new Radeon RX 5600 XT ROG STRIX TOP graphics card. ASUS has 3 different custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards, starting with the TUF X3, and then the already-introduced ROG STRIX OC model and now joined by the new ROG STRIX TOP model.

ASUS will have 1660/1670MHz game clock on the GPU, while the boost GPU clocks will hit 1750/1770MHz -- identical GPU clocks between the ROG STRIX OC and ROG STRIX TOP models. The difference? The 6GB of GDDR6 memory boosted up to 14Gbps for the ROG STRIX TOP model, an increase from the 12Gbps frequency on the ROG STRIX OC and TUF X3 models.

We should expect the possibility of flashing the normal ROG STRIX OC model to the ROG STRIX TOP, as the GDDR6 memory on the card is identical. Hell, you should just be able to overclock it -- but keep in mind that ASUS has a dual BIOS on its cards so you might be able to do this easier than you think.