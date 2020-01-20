Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Devil, Red Dragon detailed

PowerColor cranks the 6GB of GDDR6 to 14Gbps on their Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards

PowerColor has just announced that the first batch of its new Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards will not have the improved BIOS out of the box, but have cranked the GDDR6 speeds up on their cards.

powercolor-radeon-rx-5600-xt-red-devil-dragon-detailed_03

We will see two different custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards from PowerColor, the first is the new Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Devil with higher GPU clocks, and the new Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon graphics card. Both of these cards feature 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps on a192-bit memory bus for 336GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

PowerColor will have the GPU clocks on its faster Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Devil graphics card at up to 1660/1750MHz for game and boost clocks, respectively. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon GPU clocks will be up to 1560/1620MHz for game and boost clocks, respectively.

powercolor-radeon-rx-5600-xt-red-devil-dragon-detailed_04

The PowerColor Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Devil will require an 8+6-pin PCIe power connector configuration, while the normal Radeon RX 5600 XT Red Dragon will require just a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

PowerColor will use dual 100mm fans with "enhanced copper heat pipes", with the RX 5600 XT Red Dragon coming in as a dual-slot graphics card while the RX 5600 XT Red Devil is a 2.6-slot graphics card.

powercolor-radeon-rx-5600-xt-red-devil-dragon-detailed_05
