All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

RX 9070 XT beats RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077, 3DMark after undervolting: RDNA 4 hits 3.3GHz

Der8auer has used the PowerColorr RX 9070 XT Red Devil, overclocking the RDNA 4 GPU to 3.3GHz and beating the RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077 and 3DMark.

RX 9070 XT beats RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077, 3DMark after undervolting: RDNA 4 hits 3.3GHz
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Overclocking expert Der8auer tested PowerColor's custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil, achieving impressive results with undervolting and overclocking. The card, featuring high-quality components and a quiet cooler, outperformed NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077 and 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, demonstrating superior performance in both benchmarks.

Overclocking legend "Der8auer" has had some hands-on time with PowerColor's new custom Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil graphics card and overclocked the hell out of the RDN 4 GPU with some undervolting and a 3.3GHz GPU clock and put it head-to-head against the GeForce RTX 5080.

RX 9070 XT beats RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077, 3DMark after undervolting: RDNA 4 hits 3.3GHz 13
5

PowerColor's custom RX 9070 XT Red Devil graphics card is the company's flagship RDNA 4 card, with Der8auer reporting that it features higher-quality components and a higher-end cooler. The card is so quiet that Der8auer said he thought he mixed up the OC and Silent BIOS switches, but in real-world testing both of those settings had nearly identical results (62-63C on the RDNA 4 GPU, and 85C hotspot temperatures).

Der8auer started by tweaking the fan profile settings by forcing a 49% fan speed, which is the maximum that the overclocker's ears could enjoy. Once this was tweaked, the results were instant: the RDNA 4 GPU scaled past 2970MHz (2.97GHz) and hitting as high as 3030MHz (3.03GHz) which isn't as high as PowerColor's advertised 3060MHz (3.06GHz) that it says the RX 9070 XT Red Devil is meant to hit.

The overclocker increased the power limit to 110% (around 360W power) which is when Der8auer saw 3.1GHz GPU clocks on the PowerColor RX 9070 XT Red Devil, but then he moved onto some undervolting. By undervolting the GPU voltage by 200mV, the card reached 3.4GHz (very nice to see) with Der8auer running 3DMark Time Spy but it did crash, with the overclocker noting that the PowerColor RX 9070 XT Red Devil hitting a sweet spot of around -170mV to be stable.

RX 9070 XT beats RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077, 3DMark after undervolting: RDNA 4 hits 3.3GHz 15
5

Once the RX 9070 XT was undervolted, it was benched against NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition grraphics card in both Cyberpunk 2077 and 3DMark, with the undervolted and overclocked PowerColor RX 9070 XT Red Devil beating out the RTX 5080 FE by 1FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K Ultra with RT + PT disabled.

RX 9070 XT beats RTX 5080 in Cyberpunk 2077, 3DMark after undervolting: RDNA 4 hits 3.3GHz 16
5

Moving onto 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the overclocked and undervolted PowerColor RX 9070 XT Red Devil once again beats the RTX 5080 FE, but this time by 2.6FPS (103.1FPS versus 100.5FPS).

Photo of the PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$773.05 USD
- -
Buy
$773.05 USD
- -
Buy
£864.84
- -
Buy
$773.05 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2025 at 11:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, profesionalreview.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles