SpaceX hits new milestone, successful Crew Dragon escape test in HDR
SpaceX is on its way to ferrying humans to the International Space Station, and the private space exploration company has just reached a new milestone.
SpaceX has just reached a new milestone in their quest to be able to ferry humans back and forth from International Space Station to Earth. Just a couple days ago, the Space exploration company live-streamed an in-flight test of Crew Dragon's launch escape system at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The above video (which I have skipped to 40 seconds before the initial launch) shows the Dragon capsule attached to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. As the timer ticks down and the launch sequence begins, we can see Falcon 9 blasting off from its launch platform. As expected, the Falcon 9 rocket broke apart and exploded right after the Dragon detached and begun free-falling back down to Earth. Parachutes were then deployed on its re-entry before it safely landed in the Atlantic ocean.
The whole launch and re-entry was live-streamed from multiple camera angles, and if you look over to the right while the capsule is re-entering it says "HDR ON". The whole test was deemed a success, which means SpaceX is moving towards their goal of International Space Station transportation.
