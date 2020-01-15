PUBG's new map Karakin has destructible buildings

PUBG will be throwing in an interesting and unexpected change with its upcoming v6.1 update, with a new map called Karakin that is a 2x2km island that also introduces destructible buildings.

The new 64-player map has a huge network of underground tunnels, with a new threat called the 'Black Zone' that sees the map blasted with disasters that will take down entire buildings and towns. This means you won't be able to camp it up, as the map will evolve in real-time with the added threat of pure destruction.

PUBG's new 6.1 update will see a few different walls have proper bullet penetration, so if you know an enemy is on the other side of a particular wall, blast a magazine into it. Better yet, Karakin will also see the introduction of a new sticky bomb that can be used on breach points, as well as blasting holes in hidden areas (walls or floors).

The new update also introduces the Motor Glider vehicle, which will let one or two players jump on -- one as a driver, and another as a passenger. How good is it that you can have one driving and another firing down destruction from above. Just remember, you'll need enough fuel to traverse the map if you want to reign destruction on noobs below.