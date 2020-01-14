Nemesis gives us massive anxiety in new Resident Evil 3 trailer

In early 2019, I proclaimed Capcom as the masters of horror. This new Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer ups the ante with more action and thrills.

Capcom just dropped a new Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer and it's giving me all kinds of anxiety. The footage conjures up flashback from the PS1 original where Nemesis relentlessly tracks your movements through a ruined hellscape city full of undead. Tyrant was bad and constantly made you feel like prey, but Nemesis is worse...much worse. Capcom says he's more unpredictable and dangerous...and the trailer really highlights this. Nemesis is crashing through roofs when you least expect it, and smacking everything with his wicked tentacle whip.

The latest trailer also confirms the terrifying hybrid hunter monstrosities are back to wreck your day. To supplement the footage, Capcom dropped a ton of screenshots for friendly faces like Carlos Oliveira, Bad Vickers, and a handful of other U.B.C.S operatives, as well as undead terrors like Nemesis and the freakish hunters.

Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It comes with the new unique multiplayer-driven 4v1 RE: Resistance game for free.

Check below for a copy of the press release sent out by Capcom as well as a ton of screenshots at the bottom.

Jill Valentine is the central "S.T.A.R." of Resident Evil 3, but she's not alone as Raccoon City's final chapter unfolds. The survival horror game also features a colorful cast of friends, foes and bloodthirsty adversaries amidst a city ravaged by the devastating effects of the T-virus. Today, Capcom released a new cinematic trailer, screenshots and artwork that reveal more of the action-packed drama in the game, featuring closer looks at additional key characters. Jill's unofficial partner Carlos Oliveira (depending on who you ask), the rest of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) platoon, the Hunter enemy, and the game's unstoppable Nemesis, all have major parts to play when Resident Evil 3 releases on April 3. Fans got just a quick glimpse of Nemesis swathed in a wall of fire when Resident Evil 3 was announced in December - new art assets today show how truly devastating he can be. Umbrella Corp.'s unrelenting bioweapon hunts Jill with an arsenal of heavy duty weapons, including an enormous flame thrower and a laser-guided rocket launcher that leave little hope for escape. In addition to its hardware, a new screenshot depicts Nemesis' elongated tentacle mutation that strikes with lethal accuracy. These grotesque protrusions only emerge as the black bandages obscuring Nemesis' mutilated form fall apart to reveal the results of Umbrella's cruel experimentation. Jill tries multiple times to destroy Nemesis, but thanks to its highly regenerative capabilities, it keeps coming back stronger than before. While Jill is perfectly capable of taking care of herself, looking out for her six is Carlos Oliveira, a U.B.C.S. member experienced with guerilla warfare, proficient with various weapons, and trained to fly small aircraft. His team arrived in Raccoon City expecting an easy evacuation mission, but were quickly overwhelmed. As Carlos organizes their extraction, his courage and sense of justice compel him to go beyond his orders to uncover the truth about Umbrella Corp.'s devious actions. The latest assets depict Carlos' harrowing ordeal in Raccoon City, including moments where players take control of the character throughout Resident Evil 3. The new trailer and screenshots also provide a closer look at more of the characters in Resident Evil 3: Brad Vickers - He is one of the sole survivors of the Mansion Incident (depicted in the original Resident Evil) and helped with investigations into Umbrella Corp. As one of the last surviving members of S.T.A.R.S. in Raccoon City, he's also in Nemesis' sights.

Mikhail Victor - The U.B.C.S. commanding officer is a leader with years of military and commanding experience. Mikhail was seriously injured in his team's mission to evacuate survivors from Raccoon City. Despite his dire circumstance, he still does as much as he can to help civilians and his platoon. It is his compassion to save Raccoon City's citizens that convince Jill to help their cause.

Nicholai Ginovaef - This U.B.C.S. team leader is incredibly resilient, cold and calculating, willing to make the necessary sacrifices for the mission and his own benefit. Nicholai dismisses Jill as a "bleeding heart" who will get herself killed.

Tyrell Patrick - This U.B.C.S. member is a seasoned veteran specializing in hacking and disabling security devices. Tyrell provides invaluable support from behind the lines.

Murphy Seeker - This U.B.C.S. member and former U.S. Marine is an exceptional sniper. Like Mikhail, he also gets seriously injured during the Raccoon City mission.

Dario Rosso - A civilian Jill encounters in a warehouse in uptown Raccoon City who is reeling from the shock of losing his family. Dario rejects Jill's pleas to escape the crumbling city.

Hunter enemy - Both Jill and Carlos will encounter this terrifying new monster in Resident Evil 3. These bioweapons were created by combining the genetic material of humans and reptiles, creating an incredibly fast and powerful adversary.