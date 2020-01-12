MSI Optix MAG251RX: 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz esports monitor announced

CES 2020 - MSI revealed its new 24.5-inch esports gaming monitor at CES 2020, with the new MSI Optix MAG251RX monitor having a native 1080p resolution and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI's new Optix MAG251RX gaming monitor is also G-Sync Compatible, with an IPS panel that will provide beautiful colors and a wide viewing angle. MSI also has HDR through VESA HDR 400 certification, while the 24.5-inch 1080p panel rocks 240Hz with a 1ms response time.

Where MSI does things a little different is through a feature called Night Vision, which sees the monitor adjusting dark areas of the screen individually to improve the picture. Other monitors would brighten the entire screen, which would see parts of the screen overexposed and would end up looking washed out.

Not only that, but MSI has its gaming-oriented OSD App 2.0 that can let you control your MSI Optix MAG251RX through a software window. You can adjust and customize settings and profiles for games, with hotkeys that will allow real-time adjustment in-game.