US controls 66% of Bitcoin ATM's globally, 'Millennials' fuel the rise

The United States has the controlling share of Bitcoin ATM's worldwide

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour ago

A new report has indicated that the United States controls the lions share of Bitcoin ATM's globally and that the push into decentralized monetary solutions is being forced by millennials.

According to a recent report from LearnBonds, at the moment there are 4274 Bitcoin ATM's located in the United States. On a global scale, there are 6454 Bitcoin ATM's, meaning that the United States currently holds 66.2% of all Bitcoin ATM's globally.

So how do other countries shape up to that number? The United Kingdom only has 283 ATM's, Australia has 184, and Switzerland has 84. The report also covered an overview of the Bitcoin community and broke down engagement data into age metrics. The data indicates that millennials (25-34 years old) are 46.32% of Bitcoin community engagement, while individuals aged between 35-44 years occupy the second position at 26.76%. "From this perspective, it shows that the millennials are the driving force for the adoption of decentralized solutions."

NEWS SOURCES:learnbonds.com

