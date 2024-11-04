All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA confirms eight high-risk vulnerabilities in GeForce drivers, urges everyone updates

NVIDIA has confirmed it discovered eight 'high-risk' security vulnerabilities with its GeForce drivers, and has recommended GeForce users update ASAP.

NVIDIA confirms eight high-risk vulnerabilities in GeForce drivers, urges everyone updates
TL;DR: NVIDIA, which controls over 85% of the global GPU market, has identified eight high-risk security vulnerabilities in its GeForce GPU drivers, affecting both gaming and professional GPUs. These vulnerabilities could allow hackers to execute code, escalate privileges, harvest information, tamper with data, and cause denial of service.

NVIDIA currently controls over 85% of the global GPU market, and its controlling share of the gaming GPU market is hovering around 90%. That is hundreds of millions of NVIDIA GPUs globally, and now the company has confirmed it has identified at least eight "high-risk" security vulnerabilities within its GeForce GPU drivers.

While GeForce typically means gaming GPUs specifically, that isn't the case here as professional and workstation GPUs have also been listed as victims of the vulnerabilities. NVIDIA has taken to its Security Bulletin to outline each of the vulnerabilities, their risk, level on the severity scale, and the fix. According to the website, the flaws were within NVIDIA's GPU Display Driver and the NVIDIA vGPU Software.

NVIDIA writes each of the vulnerabilities could enable a hacker to execute code, escalate administrative privileges, information harvesting, data tampering, and a complete denial of service. Notably, each of the vulnerabilities were graded on a severity scale from 0 to 10. The lowest score out of the eight that was ranked was 7.1, and the highest was 8.2, indicating these vulnerabilities weren't small issues within NVIDIA's GPU drivers as internally they were graded quite high.

NVIDIA is recommending that GeForce users update their GPU driver software immediately. For Windows users, that would be drivers 566.03/553.24/538.95.

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.custhelp.com, wccftech.com
