New Xbox Series X renders show ventilation and back ports
Interactive 3D renders of the Xbox Series X give an extensive look at the console's current case design, complete with ventilation, ports, and dual-orientation setup.
On the heels of AMD's recent Xbox blunder, key sources recently clarified info on the Xbox SX. Yes, the Xbox Series X has back and bottom thermal vents, and no, it doesn't have two HDMI ports with HDMI pass-through (at least currently).
The info has now also been independently verified with Windows Central, who made a nifty 3D render you can actually rotate and zoom in on. From what we can see, the Xbox SX has a pretty robust vertical-optimized cooling solution that mirrors the thermal cooling found in cases like the Phanteks Evolve Shift X.
The shoebox-shaped Xbox SX is marketed as a vertical-standing console, and the renders exemplify this. The Xbox Series X's vents look the same on the top and bottom with circular airflow holes. Air is likely pulled through the bottom via an intake fan, possibly 140mm for maximum cooling (the Xbox SX is certainly big enough to house 140mm fans) and pulled upward by an exhaust fan and exited by the top vents.
Remember that Phil Spencer said the Xbox SX is pretty quiet under load, so I'm curious what kind of fans are included.
The console can also be turned on its side to resemble a footlocker or saltines box, and honestly this looks to be the best orientation for airflow because the vents have lots more room to pull and pass air.
There's also exhaust vents on the back side that'll help mitigate thermals under the insane 4K 60FPS stress Microsoft is shooting for.
The renders also show the back ports of the current Xbox SX, but again, things can change. Microsoft probably won't change the actual chassis shape--the tower has been revealed and should be set in stone--but the ports, fans, and ventilation might shift.
Xbox Series X ports
- 3x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports (1 in front, 2 in back)
- 1x HDMI out port
- 1x Ethernet port
- 1x Digital audio port
- 1x Power port
- 1x Mystery port (possibly for devkit debugging)
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
