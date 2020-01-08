New Xbox Series X renders show ventilation and back ports

New fact-based renders show the Xbox Series X's intake and exhaust system and revised back port setup

Interactive 3D renders of the Xbox Series X give an extensive look at the console's current case design, complete with ventilation, ports, and dual-orientation setup.

On the heels of AMD's recent Xbox blunder, key sources recently clarified info on the Xbox SX. Yes, the Xbox Series X has back and bottom thermal vents, and no, it doesn't have two HDMI ports with HDMI pass-through (at least currently).

The info has now also been independently verified with Windows Central, who made a nifty 3D render you can actually rotate and zoom in on. From what we can see, the Xbox SX has a pretty robust vertical-optimized cooling solution that mirrors the thermal cooling found in cases like the Phanteks Evolve Shift X.

The shoebox-shaped Xbox SX is marketed as a vertical-standing console, and the renders exemplify this. The Xbox Series X's vents look the same on the top and bottom with circular airflow holes. Air is likely pulled through the bottom via an intake fan, possibly 140mm for maximum cooling (the Xbox SX is certainly big enough to house 140mm fans) and pulled upward by an exhaust fan and exited by the top vents.

Remember that Phil Spencer said the Xbox SX is pretty quiet under load, so I'm curious what kind of fans are included.

The console can also be turned on its side to resemble a footlocker or saltines box, and honestly this looks to be the best orientation for airflow because the vents have lots more room to pull and pass air.

There's also exhaust vents on the back side that'll help mitigate thermals under the insane 4K 60FPS stress Microsoft is shooting for.

The renders also show the back ports of the current Xbox SX, but again, things can change. Microsoft probably won't change the actual chassis shape--the tower has been revealed and should be set in stone--but the ports, fans, and ventilation might shift.

Xbox Series X ports

3x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed ports (1 in front, 2 in back)

1x HDMI out port

1x Ethernet port

1x Digital audio port

1x Power port

1x Mystery port (possibly for devkit debugging)

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

