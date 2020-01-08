Here's an above-house autonomous security drone that's just $9,950

If you spend close to $10,000 you can get a drone to protect your home from the air

CES 2020 - If you are really into home security, and you have every right to be, then you might want to consider picking up the Sunflower Home Awareness System. It does cost close to $10,000, though.

When someone says home security, usually the first thing that pops into your mind is cameras placed around your home, or maybe even Wi-Fi routers that can detect motion. I bet that you wouldn't think of drones. Sunflower did think of drones, though. They thought about it enough to make an entire home awareness system that combines on-ground sensors and a deployable drone.

The Sunflower Home Awareness System uses on-ground sensors called Sunflowers, which resemble garden lights that can detect motion and vibration. The sensors can also tell the difference between people, cars, and pets. Once movement is detected by the Sunflowers, a notification is sent to the owner's phone via an app. After receiving the notification, the owner can then choose to deploy the drone from its home called the "hive".

The drone is called Bee and can also be automatically deployed if you choose that setting. Bee uses collision avoidance and GPS to secure your property while also giving the owner the ability to live stream what it sees back to their phone. If this is the kind of security system you are after, Sunflower Labs is planning on shipping it in mid-2020. Pre-orders are currently available, and the cost of the entire package comes in at $9,950. Woah.