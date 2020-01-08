Phillips will add a splash of color to the outdoors with its new range

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
CES 2020 - Phillips has announced three new families of lights that will cover almost all of your lighting needs.

If you already have Phillips Hue lights throughout and you want to bring Phillips' lighting greatest to your outdoor areas, then you soon will be able to. Phillips will be launching three new families of lighting, first a wall-mount version called 'Appear,' which comes in at $140. Next is the Lily XL spotlight, which offers about double the brightness than the current Lily spots.

Lastly, Phillips is going to be launching the Hue Econic lights, which are in the above image. These lights are designed to give some tasteful color to pathways either out the front of your house or in your back yard. Basically, Phillips wants to be there for all your lighting needs, and with the recent popularity of the in-door Hue lighting range, these outdoor lights will no doubt be a hit as well. Side note - Hue Econic lights are priced at $130.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

