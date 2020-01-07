Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,300 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ: 43.4-inch 4K 144Hz with DSC tech

ASUS taps Display Stream Compression (DSC) that supports 4K 144Hz

By: Anthony Garreffa from 26 mins ago

CES 2020 - ASUS has just unveiled its new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitor, rocking a large 43.4-inch VA panel and native 4K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate.

asus-rog-swift-pg43uq-43-4-inch-4k-144hz-dsc-tech_01

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitor has its 43.4-inch 4K 144Hz panel pumping those pixels and frames out thanks to Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. DSC enables 4K at 144Hz over a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, as monitors without DSC running 4K at 4:4:4 HDR can only hit 98Hz -- but the new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ has DSC which means we're looking at the full 144Hz glory.

We have Variable Refresh Rate goodness through AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, with G-Sync Compatible certification on the new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ. The new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 cerfitifcation as well, with local dimming support, and over 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with full 10-bit color support.

ASUS will be providing DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 connectors on the new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ, while throwing in 2 x USB 3.0 ports as well. It will ship with a remote control as well, with no pricing just yet while it will drop in 1H 2020.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS 31.5' Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD 1440p 144Hz (XG32VQ)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$471.01
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2020 at 2:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.