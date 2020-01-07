ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ: 43.4-inch 4K 144Hz with DSC tech
ASUS taps Display Stream Compression (DSC) that supports 4K 144Hz
CES 2020 - ASUS has just unveiled its new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitor, rocking a large 43.4-inch VA panel and native 4K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate.
The new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitor has its 43.4-inch 4K 144Hz panel pumping those pixels and frames out thanks to Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. DSC enables 4K at 144Hz over a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection, as monitors without DSC running 4K at 4:4:4 HDR can only hit 98Hz -- but the new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ has DSC which means we're looking at the full 144Hz glory.
We have Variable Refresh Rate goodness through AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, with G-Sync Compatible certification on the new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ. The new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ has VESA DisplayHDR 1000 cerfitifcation as well, with local dimming support, and over 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with full 10-bit color support.
ASUS will be providing DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 connectors on the new ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ, while throwing in 2 x USB 3.0 ports as well. It will ship with a remote control as well, with no pricing just yet while it will drop in 1H 2020.
