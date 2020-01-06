Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU

The world of AMD CPU and NVIDIA GPUs have combined, culimating in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

CES 2020 - AMD just unveiled their new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs and with it, the launch of the lightning and thinnest gaming laptop from ASUS ever -- the new ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook.

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook is the first 14-inch RTX Gaming series laptop, packing AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800HS processor (8C/16T) and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. Inside, you'll get up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a single NVMe SSD with up to 1TB.

AMD will provide a specially-binned version of its new Ryzen 7 4800H processor, with ASUS tapping the binned 4800HS variant. It'll rock a 14-inch 1440p IPS display with the option of 60Hz or 120Hz, while AMD FreeSync technology is also here. There's also a special LED on the back in the form of the "AniMe Matrix LED" personalization that comes as an optional, precision-cut LED on the lit that shows custom graphics, animations, and other effects.

ASUS' new ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop comes in at just 1.6kg and a thin body of just 17.9mm, with under 45dB of noise coming out of the laptop -- even when it's in Turbo mode. We have a slew of connectivity as well, with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Kensington lock.

ASUS ships the new ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0, 2 x 2.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and a 180W power adapter. But... you can use a 65W USB Type-C connector for "lighter workloads" to charge it, which is actually awesome.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Lowdown

  • Small size with a big impact: Compact and portable at only 17.9mm thin and 1.6kg, without compromising performance
  • AniMe Matrix LED personalization: An optional, precision-cut LED on the lid lets users show custom graphics, animations, and other effects.
  • Immersive gaming visuals: The first gaming notebook of this size to feature RTX graphics that produce high frame rates for popular games
  • High refresh or high resolution: A choice of 120Hz refresh rate or WQHD resolution panels allows users to optimize for gaming or content creation.
  • Nonstop speed: Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor featuring the world's first x86 8-core and 16-thread with advanced power efficiency.

Pricing and ETA to follow.

