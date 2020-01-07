View 51 from Thermaltake looks like a potential PC011D XL competitor

The View 51 from Thermaltake is heavily inspired by the PCO11D and that is not a bad thing - this is shaping up to be one amazing liquid cooling case

CES 2020 - Thermaltake released another chassis at CES 2020, and this one is rather extreme and mirrors a prevalent one on the market.

Welcome, View 51, and it's large open chamber design, which allows for massive liquid cooling capacity.

View 51 is claimed to support up to four 360mm radiators, in which the thickness is not defined. However, we are very interested to see if it can fit all of that hardware concurrently.

The front tempered glass panel is flanked by dual 200mm ARGB fans, which have questionable breathing room form the shots provided.

The massive open chamber is an enthusiast dream, but I can't help but notice that I have seen this before, with the PCO11 series of chassis from Lian Li. The inspiration is strong with the View 51, and if you are going to make a liquid cooling chassis, it is, in many cases, best to pull from a winning design.

View 51 has a chamber behind the motherboard tray similar to the PCO11 part, and this is overall a fascinating option to see as it opens up the main chamber to all of the hardware you want to showoff. I'm sure there will be some backlash over the similarities, but overall the View 51 looks enticing, and I am interested in getting hands-on time with one and seeing how it stacks up in our reviews.

We do not have a ton of experience as we can only go by Thermaltake's provided specifications at this time. Still, we were able to snap up the video Thermaltake made for the View 51 so you can get a little better look at what the View 51 is all about.

Do you think the View 51 will be a worthy contender to chassis like the PCO11 Dynamic? Stay tuned as we will share as soon as we get one in the lab for review.