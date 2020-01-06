NVIDIA CES 2020 Game Ready Driver: packed to the RTX brim of goodies

CES 2020 - NVIDIA has unleashed a special new CES 2020 labeled driver, with the new CES 2020 Game Ready Driver including a bunch of new features and adding performance to the latest AAA games.

The new driver includes a slew of new features that see NVIDIA starting off 2020 with a bang, helping out RTX ray tracing and LSS support for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, as well as a new VRSS feature that taps Turing's Variable Rate Shading technology to improve image quality in VR games -- something I'll be testing next week. The full feature list of NVIDIA's new CES 2020 Game Ready Driver:

A new Max Frame Rate setting in the NVIDIA Control Panel to help save power, reduce system latency, and more.

VRSS feature that uses Turing's Variable Rate Shading to improve image quality in VR games

A new Freestyle split-screen filter lets you showcase screenshots or videos in a side-by-side or even a blended fashion.

An update to the Image Sharpening filter that lets users enable GPU scaling without image sharpening, and even supports custom resolutions.

Adds support for an additional 8 G-SYNC Compatible displays. Adding these to the previously mentioned 2020 LG OLED TVs brings the total number of G-SYNC Compatible displays to 90.

And more

NVIDIA has added in RTX support for both Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deliver Us The Moon, with RT Shadows and RT Reflections as well as DLSS dropping in Deliver Us The Moon while Wolfenstein: Youngblood gets RT Reflections and DLSS in the new CES 2020 drivers.

I think I'll need to run Wolfenstein: Youngblood through some benchmarks, since a GeForce RTX 2060 can push out 85FPS on its own at 1440p with ray tracing enabled -- but with DLSS turned on that performance jumps up by 1.4x to 117FPS average.

But it's the new VRSS (Variable Rate Super Sampling) available on the Turing GPU for VR that is a hugely impressive thing to see with the new drivers, offering improved image quality at the center of the frame (or image) which offers an 8x shading rate where your eyes are looking -- reducing image quality to the sides to save on performance.

NVIDIA is offering VRSS on over 24 different DX11-based VR games, seeing NVIDIA be the ones leading the VR charge with the best performance in the world offered with its Turing-based GeForce RTX series graphics cards mixed with these new CES 2020 Game Ready drivers and VRSS tech.

As soon as the drivers hit the GeForce.com website, I'll update this post with the link.