Here's a cool gadget that will tell you what kind of mood your dogs in

Ever wondered what kind of mood your pooch is in? Find out with this device

CES 2020 - Even though your dog might be your best pal, there still is a barrier between you being able to understand what kind of mood he/she is in.

Inupathy plans to bridge that gap with this new wearable device that is equipped with a small heart rate monitor, onboard processor, and LED display. The LED color represents what kind of emotional state your dog is in, as the color changes depending on the rate of dog's heart is. Green represents relaxed, red means the dog is stressed, and rainbow means happiness.

The gadget comes with a downloadable iPhone or Android app that saves all your dogs' emotional states in one safe space. If you are wondering if this gadget will fit your oversized dog, then don't stress as it's designed to fit anything from small Chihuahuas to giant St Bernards. At the moment, the company behind the device hasn't said anything about shipping in the US or a release date.

Its been established that heart rate increase/decreases are directly linked to emotional states of animals (humans as well). But what happens when you take your dog for a run with this gadget equipped? The heart rate of the dog would be raised, but that doesn't mean he/she is unhappy, it would most likely be the opposite. I wonder if this gadget will be able to differentiate between the two.