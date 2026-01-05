NVIDIA unlocks next-gen gameplay with on-device AI: AI teammates and improved NPCs

NVIDIA ACE goes next-gen using AI models running on-device, making next-gen AI teammates and NPCs possible, already being used in PUBG.

TL;DR: NVIDIA showcased on-device AI advancements at CES 2026, enhancing gameplay with AI teammates in PUBG and AI citizens in Inzoi. Collaborating with Creative Assembly, NVIDIA ACE technology powers a context-aware Total War: PHARAOH Advisor to improve player onboarding and real-time in-game assistance, launching soon in a playtest.

NVIDIA talked about something really cool during CES 2026, with new gameplay being unlocked thanks to on-device AI.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The company talked about how on-device AI is helping unlock totally new gameplay, using Inzoi and PUBG as recent examples of using it for AI citizens in Inzoi, and AI teammates in PUBG. NVIDIA said it has worked with Total War developer Creative Assembly on reimagining Total War: PHARAOH Advisor with its NVIDIA ACE technology.

The Total War Advisor can help you get used to the gameplay mechanics, asking it questions along the way with a prompt, and the advisor will help you.

Read more: NVIDIA and Creative Assembly bring NVIDIA Ace and AI advisors to Total War

NVIDIA explained: "So this is AI models running on device that make an AI team possible. You can command the Ally with in-game talk issue commands, plan attacks, or simply chat, just like another member of your squad".

NVIDIA continued: "So this is sort of, uh, an experiment. From Crofton. But this next one is a different kind of experiment. So you know, as you know, games are getting more and more complex, they're becoming more and more intricate. Um, skill trades, crafting mechanics, all this sort of stuff".

"It's one of the great things, especially about PC gaming, but sometimes it actually sort of provides a barrier to entry and sort of stops people from really getting into the game. So, this is a big challenge for many game developers. In this case, we're working with Creative Assembly. The company that makes the Total War games".

4

The company continued: "they know all too well about this double-edged sword effect onboarding new players. So, this is an area where they're finding AI can help. So they've always had an advisor in the game and the advisor has sort of provided tutorials, uh, introduction to game mechanics".

"They're now going through an overhauling the NPCs to be more helpful, more fun. This is an AI advisor built using NVIDIA ACE, connecting on-device models to the game database and giving me a real-time understanding of what's happening in your specific game session".

4

It finished with: "He understands the game state. He can assist players by being context aware of what's going on and sort of responding based on that. In the coming months, Creative Assembly will be launching a playtest program using Total War Pharaoh as the sandbox".