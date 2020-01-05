Acer Predator CG552K: 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor costs $2999

CES 2020 - Acer has just stolen my heart with the unveiling of its new Acer Predator CG552K at CES 2020, with it arriving as a gigantic new 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED.

The new Acer Predator CG552K is a huge 55-inch TV that has a native 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution, with blistering fast 120Hz refresh rate and those gorgeous deep blacks and beautiful colors of an OLED panel. Acer has a barely-there bezel on the Predator CG552K, helping it not just have crazy good internals, but it'll look great in your room.

We have up to 400 nits of brightness on the Acer Predator CG552K, so you won't be completely blinded by its brightness but it'll look damn good at the samne time. We have 3 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.0 ports and finally, 2 x USB 2.0 ports. Acer is also including dual 10W speakers in the Predator CG552K -- all of this will cost $2999... which isn't too damn bad at all.

I'll reach out to Acer shortly to see when I can get my mits on one, and whether it is a huge leap up from my favorite display of all-time and my ASUS relationship killer -- the ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q.