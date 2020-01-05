Xiaomi Mi 10: all-screen, under-display camera could beat Galaxy S20

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: 90Hz display could be an all-screen affair, with under-display cameras

We've been hearing a bit more on Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones, where I wrote just a couple of days ago that current rumors pegged it to rock a 6.5-inch OLED display at 90Hz.

But now we're seeing new rumors from an alleged screen protector for the Mi 10, where it shows that there are no camera cutouts which means Xiaomi might be using an all-screen design. This would mean under-display cameras and an under-display fingerprint sensor are all but confirmed, if this screen protector is any indication.

We could see a pop-up camera, with fellow Chinese smartphone maker Oppo's purported new smartphone possibly featuring a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. Xiaomi isn't a stranger to under-display cameras, with company president Bin Lin teasing an Mi 9 prototype that used an under-display camera.

Inside, we should see Xiaomi tapping Qualcomm's fresh new 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 processor -- backed by 8/12GB LPDDR5 (depending on the model), up to a 108-megapixel camera and huge 4500mAh battery.