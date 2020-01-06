CES 2020 will have a 'multitasking bed for sex' & 'sex tech' exhibits

CES 2020 - CES 2020 is right around the corner, and before everything is about to kick off, we are already hearing about what kind of exhibits we are going to see this year.

For the first time in 52 years, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will feature sex-toy companies on the show floor. Companies behind these sex toys will be promoting their "smart" products through exhibits, and according to WAPO it will include "a multitasking bed for sex and a number of "smart" and Internet-connected vibrators."

CES has recently changed its policy for what it allows at the show. This change of rules came after sex-toy company Lora DiCarlo won a CES innovation award that was later taken away from them due to their product not complying with standing CES policies. The award was later given back to Lora DiCarlo, and CES changed its policies to allow for "sex tech".